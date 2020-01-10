Search continues for missing Mont. teen

The search for 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid is now on its tenth day with the FBI now involved.

Selena Not Afraid has been missing since New Year's Day. (Credit: CNN)

As the search continues, Selena’s family is starting to become concerned, especially with the extreme weather that is expected to impact eastern Montana in the coming days.

“It’s getting colder and that's what’s getting scary; not for us, but for the girls. For the two girls that are gone, it’s getting colder,” Cheryl Horn, Selena’s aunt, said.

The FBI has been working closely with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and is requesting that anyone who drove along I-90 during the hours that Selena went missing contact law enforcement immediately.

Selena’s family says they are continuing to search the area where she was last seen. The emotional and physical nature of the search is starting to take a toll on the family.

“Her mom can’t sleep enclosed. She’s sleeping in her car. She won’t leave her car. She won’t go home. She won’t sleep in that RV even, because she wants to be able to look and that’s the worst thing for a family to do," Horn said.

Horn says that although the search has continued into its tenth day, she appreciates the overwhelming help and support from the community through social media.

“This is not my job, but it’s getting done because of social media, because that’s the only people that care,” Horn said.

