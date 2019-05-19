Search continues for new Laredo City Manager

The search continues for which company will help recruit the new city manager.

The ad hoc committee met this week and talked about three consulting firms that have thrown their name in the hat.

The three companies come from California, Georgia and Texas.

The position has been left vacant since January when former city manager Horacio de Leon abruptly announced his retirement during a City Council meeting.

The committee will meet once again on the 20th to choose a firm to help with the search.