Search crews continue to look for missing four-year-old girl

Search teams are spending a second day looking for missing four-year-old Maleah Davis in Rosharon, Texas.

Crews honed in on the area Tuesday and searched near the creepy hollow haunted house after receiving a tip.

It has been nearly two weeks since Maleah was reported missing by her mother's ex-fiancé.

Derion Vence told investigators he was attacked and knocked unconscious by men in a pickup truck and when he woke up, both Maleah and the car were gone; however, police say he changed his story several times.

Vence was arrested on Saturday and charged with tampering with evidence.

Court documents reveal blood was found at the family's apartment matching Maleah’s DNA.

Police cadaver dogs also alerted to the scent of human decomposition in Vence's trunk.