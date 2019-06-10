Search crews find body of missing Texas police chief

Authorities found the remains of a missing Texas police chief over the weekend.

Chris Reed

Chris Reed was the chief of police for the Kemah Police Department.

Reed was on a fishing boat with his wife when it was hit by a large wave Friday which knocked Reed into the water.

Fortunately, his wife did not go overboard and was not injured.

The Coast Guard and about 25 agencies joined in the search.

The search covered 650-miles and lasted for nearly 40-hours.

His body was found Sunday in the Houston ship channel about a mile and a half north of the Texas City Dike.

Reed was a retired army paratrooper, a former city manager and served on a school board.

Many of the searchers knew him and considered it a personal mission to find him.

The mayor of Kemah Terri Gale says the community is deeply saddened by this devastating loss and sent her condolences to his family.