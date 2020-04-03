Search for hope on National Find a Rainbow Day

It’s time to follow your rainbow as part of National Find a Rainbow Day!

Rainbows are one of mother nature's greatest events that usually happen after a rainstorm.

Rainbows are also an international symbol of hope, something we all need right now as the world battles the coronavirus.

National Find a Rainbow day challenges us to turn our heads skyward and look for that colorful arc of light among the clouds.

With chances of rain in our forecast, it’s going to be the perfect day to do just that.

This can also be a time to just focus on what is giving you hope and promise to make it through this tough time.