Search warrant leads to arrest for tampering with evidence

A man is facing charges after he disposed of drugs while authorities were searching his home.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Jose Fernando Garza in the case.

The case unfolded on Friday, February 28th when the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the 200 block of Matamoros Street.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into the alleged sale of heroin from the home.

After executing the search warrant, it was determined that Garza had discarded the drugs by flushing them.

Garza was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.