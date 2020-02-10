Search warrant results in drug bust and two arrests

A couple is arrested after local authorities executed a search warrant at a central Laredo home and found drugs.

Laredo Police arrested Yahaira Munoz and Fernando Julian Serna, both 22-years of age.

The discovery was made on Friday, February 7th when officers with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit searched a home at the 1800 block of Reynolds Street.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation regarding the alleged sale of drugs from the house.

After a search of the residence, officers seized 89 white rectangular pills believed to be Xanax and pieces of paper containing marijuana.

Both Munoz and Serna were arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.