Second wave of COVID-19 may overlap flu season

According to the local health authority, the second wave of COVID-19 will likely coincide with flu season.

Kgns super -second wave during flu season-laredo health authority-slug line--0-

Preparations are underway for the resurgence of both virus' in the late fall or winter.



Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says they're working on improving testing availability, vaccines, contact tracing, and surveillance at pedestrian bridges, as well as having more readily available personnel and protective equipment.



Trevino says the medical community is highly advising everyone to get the flu shot this year.



It won't prevent you from getting COVID, but it can reduce the risk of winding up in the hospital with a bad case of the flu, potentially taking away a hospital bed from a COVID patient.



Dr. Trevino encourages people to keep up with the latest information on COVID-19 and follow all safety protocols.