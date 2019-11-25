Secretary of State continues to warn against traveling in Tamaulipas

As violence in Nuevo Laredo continues, travel advisories continue for Americans traveling into Mexico.

The U.S. Secretary of State has maintained a level four travel advisory for Nuevo Laredo and the entire state of Tamaulipas and is warning people not to travel on highways in Tamaulipas this December.

The advisory cites increased crime such as murder, robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping as the main reasons for the warning.

Over the last several weeks violence has gone up across the border with gun fights breaking out on highways and cars being placed on fire across parts of town.

At an event this morning in Nuevo Laredo, the U.S. Consulate Kathryn Flachsbart was asked by the media about the travel warning on several instances, but she refused to comment about it.

The level four travel warning is the same level of warning that the state department has for other war torn countries such as Somalia, Iran, and Afghanistan.