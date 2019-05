A section of a west Laredo avenue could soon see a name change.

Councilman George Altgelt is proposing to rename the area between the 4200 block and the 4500 block of Santa Maria Avenue to the Canizales Avenue.

The goal is to avoid confusion between addresses in the area. If approved, the section would be named after a local family of boxing champions, the Canizales.

Just to clarify no street signs will be changed if this proposal were to pass the council's votes.