Security guard accused of shooting, killing robbery suspect

A Texas security officer fatally shoots a man attempting to rob an Apple store.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in uptown Dallas.

Police received a call about shots being fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found the alleged robber injured in an alley.

Officials say construction behind the building made it easy for the man to get in but a security officer was waiting nearby.

Authorities rushed the suspected man to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the security guard is a former Dallas Police officer.

Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

