Security guard ‘dumps’ homeless man out of his wheelchair

Junior Mosqueda couldn’t believe what he saw as he sat in the parking lot at Crosstimbers and 45th.

During the confrontation, the homeless man falls out of his wheelchair. But the security guard involved says the video doesn't tell the full story. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Security guard Baron Murphy had already escorted a man off the property once, but he came back.

The second time, Mosqueda recorded. Murphy could be seen right behind the man.

He then grabbed the wheelchair, pushed it, and the man fell out.

To Mosqueda, it looked like Murphy dumped the man out of the chair.

But Murphy said the video doesn’t tell the full story.

“People record pieces of what happened and they don't know the whole story," Murphy stressed.

Murphy said the man was pleasuring himself in front of people six weeks ago and that caused him to be banned from the property.

"The guy was doing something inappropriate in front of a woman and her daughter as they were going into the BBQ place so we've asked him several times this last year to stay off the property, don't come back," Murphy explained.

He said the man is homeless and stays nearby.

That morning, Murphy saw the man in the shopping center parking lot and told him to leave.

“He was going off the property and he said, ‘I’ll come back later when I feel like it,’” Murphy recalled.

He said the man did come back a second time and that's the video you see here.

Murphy said the man was yelling at him and refusing to go, so he pushed his wheelchair off the parking lot.

"It looks bad but it’s not bad because if he's fighting me to stay on the property, then I have to get him off the property," Murphy said.

Murphy said the man was resisting and that caused the wheelchair to topple.

“That's the way gravity took it," Murphy said.

Even so, for those watching it, it didn't appear that way.

Murphy said he has called the police on the man in the past, but didn’t this time.

