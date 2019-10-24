Security precaution at local high school prompts parental concerns

A local high school conducts a safety drill which prompted concerns from parents.

According to the United Independent School District, officials were conducting a random security drill at Alexander High School cafeteria.

Some students who were unaware of the drill, contacted parents out of fear that a possible active shooter situation was occurring on campus.

This however proved to be incorrect and in fact, the situation was all part of the district’s ongoing security measures.

UISD reassures all parents that at no time were their students in danger.

The school district will be conducting these types of random security drills at all four of its high school campuses.