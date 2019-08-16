See no changes!

When it comes to our weather forecast, there doesn't seem to be any significant changes coming our way.

On Friday, we will remain hot and humid as we get ready for the weekend.

We will start off in the mid-80s with humid conditions and by the afternoon we are looking at temperatures at 107.

107 will be the magic number all weekend as we are expecting a weekend of triple digit temperatures.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, by next week, forecast shows we could see a drop to the high 90s which is something to work with but until have another hot and humid summer weeeknd!