The following City offices downtown will be closing at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon for the WBCA Youth Parade.

They'll include the Laredo City Hall, the Traffic Department, the Laredo Planning and Zoning Department, the Bruni Branch of the Library, the El Metro Transit Center, and the Telecommunications building.

They'll all re-open on Friday, February 21st at 8 a.m. for regular business hours.