Selena tribute show coming to San Antonio

A new tribute concert for a late Tejano icon is coming to San Antonio.

Members of Selena's family made the announcement on Tuesday at the Alamodome.

The concert will honor the legacy of Selena who was murdered 25 years ago by her former manager.

Some of the musical artists expected to perform include Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, her brother A.B. Quintanilla III and many more.

The concert will also include a laser light show finale. It will begin at noon and finish just before midnight on May ninth.

Tickets will range from $40 to $200 and are on sale through the Ticketmaster website.

For years, "Fiesta de la Flor" a celebration of everything Selena was held in Corpus Christi but 2019 was the last year.