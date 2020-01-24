'Selfless act': Michigan FedEx driver shovels snow off stoop during delivery

A FedEx man who delivers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula was caught on camera doing a good deed for a homeowner.

A FedEx delivery man shovels a stoop in Manistique, as seen from the homeowners Ring doorbell camera. (Jodi LaFreniere video screenshot)

The delivery man was dropping off a package for Jodi LaFreniere of Manistique around 11:42 a.m. Thursday.

LaFreniere said she was teaching when her Ring doorbell alert went off on her phone, and she wondered who was at her door.

When she checked, she noticed that the FedEx guy was shoveling, so she decided to post the video to Facebook as a show of appreciation.

"There are good people out there who do selfless acts," LaFreniere said.

