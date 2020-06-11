Laredo receives $10 million to improve transit

From travel restrictions to slowly reopening in phases, Texas, like many other states, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Senator John Cornyn spoke to KGNS about the impact in our area.

As uncertainty continues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator John Cornyn says we have come a long way.



When asked about his take on the over 2 million positive COVID0-19 cases in the U.S. and the current state of the virus, Senator Cornyn says that everyone is learning more about the virus each day.

"We were told the reason we need to shut down the economy was to bend the curve and we have done that and we've preserved surge capacity in our hospitals."

As the state continues to reopen, Cornyn says he believes the public has learned how to conduct and live during a pandemic.

"This virus is not going away anytime soon. We will develop treatment, there are about 100 clinical trials to develop a treatment. And obviously a vaccine is the ultimate goal. In the mean time, I think we all have to be personally responsible maintain that social distancing, good hygiene and wear mask."

Given Laredo's proximity to Mexico, Cornyn says we have to be ready to help them with their challenges.

"They don't have the infrastructure that we have in the United States so I think we need to stand ready to help them to get through this as well, and of course many of the supply chains or manufacturing in the United States come from Mexico so we need to try to work together. As I said ultimately the vaccine is the answer but we're just gonna have to work together to minimize the loss of human life."

When asked about the possibility of ending the travel restrictions along the border despite COVID-19 deaths and cases on the rise in Mexico, especially in Nuevo Laredo, Cornyn did not say whether he knew if the travel restriction would be extended. However, he did say "they are better situated to manage risks that come with the virus."

"When we have more information we can do a better job at managing risk and achieving the balance you're talking about because we know that you can't stay locked up in your home forever. Obviously we need to get out and be able to go to work and provide for your family. That's the sort of balance we are in the middle of doing right now."

Senator Cornyn also says Laredo was awarded $10 million to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the coronavirus outbreak.



This funding was appropriated by congress last month as part of the CARES Act.