Senator Cornyn and Congressman Cuellar announce bill to address border crisis

United States Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference to announce the introduction of the HUMANE Act.

The goal of the bill is to help solve the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the southern border by reforming current laws dealing with unaccompanied minors and migrants taken into custody.

The bill will also update existing laws to enable families to stay together while streamlining processing.

The bill also seeks to hire more CBP officers to patrol our ports of entry.

