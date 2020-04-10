Senator Cornyn helps Laredo businesses and health centers

Senator John Cornyn has announced over six million dollars in federal grants to help with businesses and local health centers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Cornyn announced $3,395,325 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

These funds were appropriated by Congress through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used for a wide range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

Cornyn says because of the coronavirus, many Texas have found themselves jobless or with a business that is not viable during CDC’s social distancing guidelines. Congress has delivered targeted relief for Texas workers and small businesses needing a lifeline.

This will provide them with options to help them stay afloat.

Cornyn also announced on Wednesday that several health centers in Laredo were awarded $3,150,615 in federal grants to help health care providers combat the spread of the virus.

The funds will go to the Gateway Community Health Center, United Medical Centers, and South Texas Rural Health Services.

The funding comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.