Senator Cruz to meet with local leaders

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will be dropping by the gateway city to meet with local officials.

On Thursday, Senator Cruz will meet with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief Felix Chavez, CBP Director of Field Operations Randy Howe and other officials at the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Headquarters to receive an operational briefing and update on security efforts.

He will then participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders and job creators in Laredo. Later in the day, Cruz will travel to Del Rio, where he’ll participate in a roundtable with local leaders.

Though the meetings and roundtables are closed to press, Senator Cruz will hold a media availability following the roundtable in Laredo.