Senator John Cornyn discusses benefits of bridge expansion

A Texas senator is speaking on the expansion of the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

In a recent statement, Senator John Cornyn said, “The additional space, enhanced technology, and more user-friendly infrastructure will enhance trade and travel and benefit all who use the facility.

Local and federal officials attended the ribbon cutting of the Juarez Lincoln Bridge on Monday.

The project is part of a 100 million dollar renovations project of bridge one and two.

The funds were approved by appropriations committee in which Congressman Henry Cuellar is part of.

The expansion project includes new lanes, x-ray, waiting areas, bathrooms and inspection canopies.