Senator John Cornyn speaks out about Border Aid Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will accept a bipartisan 4.6 billion dollar Border Aid Bill.

Senator John Cornyn

Pelosi said she is abandoning a plan by house liberals to further strengthen rules for the treatment of migrant refugees detained at the southern border.

Instead, the house would send the Senate measure passed by an overwhelming vote on Wednesday directly to the president.

Senator John Cornyn spoke about the bill saying he feels relieved because this issue has been going on for a long time.

He also says the humanitarian crisis has only gotten worse over the years.

The bill offers more than a billion dollars to shelters and to feed migrants detained by Border Patrol and almost three billion dollars to care for unaccompanied migrant children.