Senator John Cornyn visits Martin High School

A local high school received a very special visit from two U.S. legislative elected officials.

Congressman Henry Cuellar and Senator John Cornyn

Congressman Henry Cuellar and Senator John Cornyn made a stop at Martin High School to talk about the Gear Up for Success Program.

Gear Up for Success is a program that helps seventh graders find a pathway to graduation with the help of teachers who receive special training.

The program also gets parents involved by raising awareness about careers available for their children as they head into the university.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios says it’s an opportunity to help students gain awareness at the seventh-grade level.

The Gear up for Success Program also helps students of UISD, Jim Hogg County ISD and several schools in the Rio Grande Valley.