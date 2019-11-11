Senator Zaffirini seeking re-election to represent 21st District

A well-known Texas senator from Laredo will be seeking re-election.

Senator Judith Zaffirini filed her candidacy to once again represent the 21st District which includes part of 18 counties, including Webb.

Zaffirini was the first Hispanic woman elected to the Texas senate.

Along with perfect attendance since 1987, Zaffirini has a 100% voting record, having cast more than 64,000 consecutive votes as of this year.

Frank Pomeroy, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, will challenge Zaffirini as the Republican Candidate.

In November 2017, Pomeroy's 14-year-old daughter was one of 26 people killed in a mass shooting at the church.