Senator discusses COVID, economy, and more in exclusive interview

There's no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on just about every facet of our lives, from personal finances, student education, Laredo's economy, and even the direction of future manufacturing.

Meeting through Zoom, Senator John Cornyn and KGNS discussed everything COVID and how it's turned the world we once knew upside down.

Starting off with a topic on many minds, could there be another stimulus package in the works?



Senator Cornyn agrees there is a need for more relief, but not just yet.

"I think it's appropriate for us to tap the breaks a little bit, while we follow the money and how it's been spent. We did find that big businesses that had access to credit, and we adjusted that and we're going to make sure that we target our small businesses. But eventually we do know there will be a need for more support, but we know we can't remain in lockdown forever.

"We're going to have to be able to find a way to slowly and safely reopen, and hopefully some of those businesses can continue to operate like you mention, many of the retail outlets with social distancing and personal hygiene and masks. That may be the formula to be able to reopen."

When it comes to Laredo's economy, the retail industry took a huge hit when stores closed. Even though many have now reopened, downtown stores haven't been so lucky.



The bulk of their business coming from Mexican tourists, but with the travel ban still in place, Senator Cornyn says before opening up the border guidelines such as masks and personal hygiene would need to be in place.

"But I think that will be part of the opening, that is people being allowed to come visit their friends and family and come shop along the border, I know how important that is to the local economy. We're also keeping an eye on what's happening in Mexico, because what happens in Mexico doesn't stay in Mexico. We not only import fruits and vegetables via Mexico, it's an important part of our food supply, important to manufacturing, particularly cars and plane and medical equipment, so we need to make sure Mexico is containing this virus, obviously they don't have has much infrastructure as we do to try to contain it and we're keeping our fingers crossed."

One lesson learned from this pandemic has certainly been the need for independence when it comes to relying on foreign countries for supplies, particularly China, and perhaps look instead to our neighbors to the south.

"I think we're going to continue to obviously, given our proximity to Mexico, and our relationship and our shared economies continues to be very important, it's a difference dealing with a democracy and dealing with a communist party that basically controls the country.... We're not going to treat everybody exactly the same, so those supply chains and strengthening those will be a critical part of our preparedness."



When it comes to the future for our students, getting them back to education is something that they are working hard on in order to keep them safe.

"So what we may end up doing is that as opposed to everyone wearing masks, or maybe they'll do that too, they will take their temperature and we will give them a test to see if they have the virus. And if they do, they can be isolated, but obviously, it's a two-part question, is it safe and if it's safe, but people don't feel safe, then they won't have the confidence to come back."

Senator Cornyn and KGNS spoke on many more topics. In the coming days, we will bring you more on lessons learned on supply and demand, how sports may change moving forward, and even talks on proposed legislation opportunistic individuals who think they can make a quick buck during pandemic times.