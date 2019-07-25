Send your kids back to school in style!

Although the kids are still on summer break, it's time to start thinking about back to school shopping.

Normally the days before the first day of school are hectic with many parents rushing to the stores to get their hands on last-minute supplies.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is helping you get your kids back to school in style.

Academy doesn't only have sporting equipment, they also have school uniforms, backpacks and shoes of all kind.

Local athletes looking to tryout for sports can also purchase all of your supplies at the store.

You can head over to the nearest Academy store located at 5720 San Bernardo Ave and 10820 International Blvd.