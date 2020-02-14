Sentence date for former officials pushed back

Two former officials who plead guilty to federal corruption charges will have to wait even longer to learn their fate.

The sentencing for former City Councilman Johnny Amaya and former Webb County Commissioner Jaime Canales has been pushed back again.

This is the fourth time their sentencing has been moved.

Both could face up to five years in jail.

Back in 2018, both Canales and Amaya pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit bribery charges related to an ongoing public corruption investigation conducted by the FBI.

The investigation led to the April 2017 raid of numerous city and county officers as well as the offices of Danenbaum Engineering.

Sentencing has been set for May 14th.