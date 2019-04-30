Sentencing delayed for Canales & Amaya

The trial date for two former local elected officials who both pleaded guilty in federal court has been moved to August 9th.

Former County Commissioner Jaime Canales was indicted back in October after he reportedly took bribes from an engineering firm for a road project with the county.

He is also accused of taking cash disguised as campaign contributions.

Former city councilman Johnny Amaya is also accused of being the go-between person between the engineering firm, elected officials and Canales.

Amaya also pleaded guilty in October.

August 9th is the third date set aside for their sentencing.