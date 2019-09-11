September 11th remembrance ceremony to halt traffic on bridge two

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American History.

Customs and Border Protection officials will hold a special ceremony at one of Laredo’s ports of entry to remember those who perished on that day.

There ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

Those who travel on bridge two must be informed that the bridge will be closed for about an hour during the ceremony.

Customs and Border Protection is asking commuters to use the Gateway to the America’s International Bridge as an alternate route.

This is the 18th year since the tragedy that ended with thousands of lives lost.