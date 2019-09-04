September rain

We kicked off the month of September with some heat and now comes the rain.

On Tuesday, we saw the clouds move into our area and some areas of south Texas were hit with scattered showers, now we are going to be seeing a 50 percent chance of rain in Laredo.

On Wednesday we will start out in the mid-70s and make our way to a high of 95 which is a lot cooler than previous weeks.

Scattered thunderstorms are most likely to occur around noontime and possible when the kids get out of school.

Make sure they take a raincoat or umbrella because we do have those chances of rain.

These chances of precipitation will carry on into Thursday and maybe a little on Friday.

By the weekend we are looking at triple-digit temperatures.