Serial ice cream licker caught in San Antonio

Authorities have found the serial ice-cream licker in San Antonio, Texas.

Police believe the girl they found is the one seen in the viral video recorded last week licking a half-gallon of ice cream then putting it back in the freezer.

As of Friday afternoon, the Twitter video has generated over 12 million views.

Detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect and her boyfriend; however, they are not going to identify her because of her age.

Police say what happens next is up to the Juvenile Justice System.

Prosecutors are still weighing whether to charge the boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Blue Bell is looking to make changes to the way its ice cream is packaged.