A series of accidents caused major traffic congestion on a busy Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

One accident happened on I-35 and Frankfort involving a U.S. Customs Vehicle.

And another involved a charter bus that was stalled along the road near the southbound lane of I-35 near Layfayette Street.

Officials say roughly 30 undocumented immigrants were being deported on the bus during the time of the accident.

No word on the cause of these accidents or if anyone was injured.