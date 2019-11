Authorities are investigating a series of explosions that shook a San Marcos neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. at a food truck park on the city's west side.

Firefighters say a propane tank that was inside one of the food trucks blew up which led to a domino effect.

A total of four food trucks were damaged along with seven buildings.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in the explosions and the incident remains under investigation.