Many residents are spending their Easter Sunday without electricity due to a series of outages.

According to the AEP website, there are a couple of outages near the Shiloh and Wyndum Terrace area.

There are also a few others near Calle Del Norte and also in Guadalupe.

Roughly 3,700 people are affected by these outages.

AEP is aware of the issue and says the outage could last up to two hours.