Serious accident causes road closure on Saunders Saturday night

A major Laredo intersection was closed down on Saturday night due to an accident.

The accident happened at the 21000 block of Saunders and Bartlett Avenue.

There was a high amount of law enforcement presence at the intersection, so much so that Saunders was completely closed off.

Video shows a car and a motorcycle at the scene of the accident.

Police have yet to share the details on what took place and if there were any injuries or fatalities.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.