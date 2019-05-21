Sesame Street introduces foster kid character

"Sesame Street" is introducing a new Muppet to highlight foster families.

The new character is named 'Karli,' a yellow-haired friend of Elmo's who introduces viewers to the concept of "For-now parents."

In one clip, Karli's foster mom explains that Karli's mother is "Having a hard time" and they are taking care of her temporarily.

Karli's introduction comes as the country observes National Foster Care Month, which takes place every year in May.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Children’s Bureau, there are more than 440,000 children and youth in foster care.

