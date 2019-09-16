Seven Days...until Autumn!

It's officially the last weekend of summer, which means we should start to see some fall-like temperatures; however, that isn't the case in our neck of the woods.

Over the weekend we saw a few surprise showers pop up around town, but nothing to be too concerned about.

On Monday we are going to start off in the mid-70s; however, the high humidity will make it feel like we're in the 80s.

Then we will see a high of 96 by the afternoon.

These chances of rain will carry on into the weekend and we will remain in the mid-90s; but of course, that humidity is going to make it feel like we're still in the triple digits.

No need to worry, we are seven days away