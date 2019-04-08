Seven new officers join the Laredo Police Department

Several new officers are added to the Laredo Police Department over the weekend.

Family and friends joined as seven new officers took the oath to protect, serve and uphold the law.

The new group consists of six men and one woman.

Having spent more than six months in the academy, they are now ready to tackle the job and keep the city safe.

Newly sworn-in Officer Arturo Ibarra says he has always wanted to be a police officer as a kid and now he is ready for the job.

With this new addition, the force is now at 508 strong.