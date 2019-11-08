15th graduation ceremony for the Veterans Treatment Program

Seven veterans are about to start a new chapter in their lives as they graduate from a treatment program Friday.

This year marks the 15th graduation ceremony the Veterans Treatment Program court hosted by the 406th Judicial District Court in Webb County helps veterans overcome PTSD issues.

The treatment program got started in 2013 and is led by Judge Oscar Jesus Hale Junior and Judge Becky Palomo.

The program allows veterans who have had issues with the law break cycles and make changes in order to improve their lives.

"With the program I was able to get counseling, get over some issues that I had,” said Carlo Villareal, an army veteran and a graduate from the program. “Become a better father, become a better partner, become a better citizen in the community. And without them, I don't think I'd be standing here, right now. I truly do appreciate all they've done for us."

The program has seen over 70 graduates and served over 150 veterans and their families.