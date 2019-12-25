Seven-year-old girl shot inside Chicago home on Christmas morning

CHICAGO, IL (CNN) - A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in a Chicago neighborhood on Christmas morning.
The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of South Washtenaw on the report of a shooting.
Authorities say the girl was shot in the stomach after a suspect fired into the Brighton Park home from the sidewalk.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A man was also shot in the leg, but is in stable condition.
Chicago Police do not have anyone in custody at the moment.