Seven-year-old girl shot inside Chicago home on Christmas morning

A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in a Chicago neighborhood on Christmas morning.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of South Washtenaw on the report of a shooting.

Authorities say the girl was shot in the stomach after a suspect fired into the Brighton Park home from the sidewalk.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A man was also shot in the leg, but is in stable condition.

Chicago Police do not have anyone in custody at the moment.