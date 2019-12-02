Seventh annual Navidad Fest taking place Tuesday

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the City of Laredo is getting ready to deck the halls and welcome Santa Claus during its annual Christmas festival.

The city along with the Sames Auto Arena announced the details for the seventh annual Navidadfest.

It’s an annual event that seeks to get everyone into the holiday spirit by having a wonderful Christmas time.

Attendees will get a chance to go on a one horse open sleigh ride, ice skating, ride on the Polar Express and eat some hot chocolate and popcorn.

There will also be a tree lighting ceremony which will take place at 7 p.m.

The event will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the arena.

Best of all, it’s free and open to the public.