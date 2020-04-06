Several Shower Chances

Tropical air is beginning to arrive at the surface. A weak upper level disturbance may produce rising air to form clouds tall enough for a chance of showers Tuesday morning. With some sun after the disturbance goes by, temperatures will warm high into the 80's. The tropical airmass will bring 90 degree warmth Wednesday, and possibly on Thursday. A cold front approaching from the north will stall nearby late Thursday through Saturday. This will act as a surface over which to lift gulf moisture, and will be another opportunity for some showers.

I'm expecting mainly cloudy tonight, low around 70. A chance of some morning showers, some clearing Tuesday afternoon, high in the mid to high 80's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high around 90. Mostly cloudy Thursday, a chance of showers late in the day, high in the upper 80's. mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to upper 70's. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high min the high 80's. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid to high 70's.