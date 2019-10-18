Several UISD schools run out of flu vaccines

Kids from several United ISD schools will have to wait just a little longer before being able to get their flu shots.

District health officials are reporting that they have already run out of their initial supply of flu vaccines.

The campaign started earlier this month and so far nearly 1,800 students have received their vaccine.

But with the demand for the protection being so large, district officials say they simply ran out.

The district expects to receive another supply of flu shots by next week and stress the importance of kids taking advantage of the program.

They say the earlier the better since the vaccine can take up to two weeks to take effect.

“The parents are really listening to us and they are taking their children to be vaccinated with their providers, and we're seeing a lot of sickness, so right now is the time to take your children to be vaccinated because it's very important,” said Irene Rosales, UISD Health Services Director.

The flu shot is free for students who don't have health insurance or for families who may have a hardship in paying insurance co-pays.

Last year 4,500 students received the vaccine.