Several Webb County offices close to the public

Due to the coronavirus, several Webb County offices are closing their doors to the public and instead are asking them to seek their services online.

The Webb County Tax Office announced that all transactions must be made either online, drop box, mail, or by phone. You can visit WebbCountyTX.gov/TaxAssessorCollector or call their office at 956-523-4200 for more information.

Also closing to the public is the Webb County District Clerk's Office/Central Jury. They ask that you call 956-523-4268 for further assistance or reach them via email at DistrictClerk@WebbCountyTX.gov.