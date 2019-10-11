Several maquinita businesses raided by police

The Laredo Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit executed five stated issued search warrants on various maquinita locations.

The search warrants were the result of an investigation into the illegal payouts being handed out by the businesses.

The execution of the warrants yielded the following seizures:

- 281 gaming systems

- Approximately $40,000 in U.S. currency

- Surveillance camera systems to include hardware/equipment

- Assorted documentation pertaining to each business

The search warrants were executed at the following businesses:

- 168 Lucky Diamonds (8500 McPherson Road)

- El Emperador (500 Shiloh Drive)

- Lucky Frog (6500 Crescent Loop)

- Lucky One (6400 Arena Boulevard)

- Red Phoenix (3900 Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway)

No arrests have been made in connection with the search warrants; however, several arrests warrants are forthcoming.