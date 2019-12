Several bus passengers are rushed to the hospital after being hit on the road.

It happened at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening over by the corner of Cedar and Garfield Street.

That's where an El Metro bus was hit by another vehicle.

Four people were injured and some of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit the bus was a 30-year-old man who was taken into police custody.