Severe damage after floods in midtown subdivision

Heavy rains over the weekend left one lady in southeast Laredo without a truck.

Olga Gutierrez says her neighborhood was flooded Sunday within the first 15 minutes of the rainfall.



The water got as high as her truck which now doesn't work since water got into the transmission and is now stuck in her garage.



Water was able to enter into her neighbor's house through the backyard.



She also mentions everyone was stuck inside the neighborhood since the water was blocking everyone in.



The City of Laredo is repairing the damages and fixing the draining systems that failed them last night, but Gutierrez fears for her property the next time it rains.