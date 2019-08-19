Severe weather forces Backstreet Boys to cancel concert

Backstreet Boys fans in Hershey, Pennsylvania were ready to rock their bodies Sunday night; unfortunately, Mother Nature had her own plans.

Severe weather prompted a delay in Sunday night's concert.

The 90s boy band was scheduled to perform at 7:00 at Hershey Park Stadium but heavy rain and lightning prompted delays.

The band eventually took the stage two hours later but they were quickly stopped due to more severe weather.

Concert goers were urged to seek shelter and the concert was later called off.

No word yet on whether the concert will be rescheduled.

