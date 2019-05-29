Sex offender from Mexico captured by Border Patrol

A convicted sex offender from Mexico is captured by Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on May 24th when agents were called out to suspicious activity near Cuenca and Wilfrano Drive.

Agents apprehended an illegal alien who had a felony conviction for indecency with a child.

Records show the man had been sentenced to two years confinement with the Texas Department of Corrections.

The individual’s prior order of deportation will be reinstated and the Laredo Sector Prosecutions Office will seek prosecution for illegal re-entry.